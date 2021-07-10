Care for Kids virtual 10K is a super (hero) success

Published: 7:00 AM July 10, 2021

Care for Kids North Devon's virtual 10k race took place on Sunday (4 July), with 138 runners taking to the streets of North Devon. Even Batman took time out of his busy schedule to support Care for Kids!

The virtual event replaced the charity’s annual Barnstaple 10km race, which normally attracts about 400 runners. With Coronavirus putting a stop to mass gatherings, the virtual 10k was designed to be run on your own or with small groups in a location of your choice. The event was warmly received by local runners and raised over £4,000 for Care for Kids North Devon, which provides financial support to the families of children with life threatening illnesses.

The fastest female was Jodie Jeffery from team Lonely Goat, who finished with a time of 48:30. Richard Prouse was the fastest male finisher, with a time of 49:46. The Fremington Trailblazers were crowned fastest team this year.

Special thanks to event sponsors Brewer Harding & Rowe solicitors and primary sponsor Advanced Pallet Systems Limited for supporting the virtual run and winners' trophies.

Charity Manager Jacky Massos said: “It was a tough decision to make this year's 10K virtual again, but we're glad we did. Once again, local runners did us proud and we've managed to raise over £4,000 to support local families here in North Devon.

“Congratulations to everyone who ran on Sunday, you worked really hard in that rain. We're hoping that next July we'll be able to put on our usual Barnstaple 10K event - it will be even more special as we'll have waited so long for it!"

A gallery of images is available on the Care for Kids North Devon Facebook page.

More information about Care for Kids North Devon is online at www.careforkidsnorthdevon.org.uk or follow the charity on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.