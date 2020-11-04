First place in the Care for Kids North Devon pumpkin carving competition went to Anna Adamkiewicz for her incredibly intricately carved scenes around her pumpkin. First place in the Care for Kids North Devon pumpkin carving competition went to Anna Adamkiewicz for her incredibly intricately carved scenes around her pumpkin.

We had lots of scary, creative and humorous entries and it was very hard to pick a winner for the three age group categories.

The 10 and under category was won by Bradley Stephens, a Lego mad seven-year-old who had hours of fun creating his amazing Lego pumpkin house.

Sunny Lund, aged seven, was highly commended for her ‘stay safe’ inspired pumpkin complete with face mask, as was Eva Conway, aged nine, for her Mickey Mouse pumpkin.

The 11 to 17 category was hard to judge but Rosi Smith, aged 13, just pipped it with her skull pumpkin, while highly commended were Ernest Redden, also 13, who created an amazing Snoopy image and Gracie Green, 11, raised a chuckle with her pumpkin eating an annoying little brother.

Highly commended: Ryan Oke was inspired by Star Wars to created motifs in his pumkins of 'The child' (baby Yoda) and the Mandalorian helmet and motto. Highly commended: Ryan Oke was inspired by Star Wars to created motifs in his pumkins of 'The child' (baby Yoda) and the Mandalorian helmet and motto.

The adult category was very close with three excellent but very different frontrunners. First prize went to Anna Adamkiewicz with her intricately carved Halloween tableau, but highly commended were Ryan Oke for his excellent Star Wars-inspired images and Shannon Doyle for her scary and funky pumpkin figure.

Care for Kids founder Jackie Massos said: “A big well done and thank you to everyone who entered our pumpkin carving competition. The entries were brilliant - the Gazette must have had a very tricky time deciding the winners.

“Thanks also to Jeanette at Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium for kindly donating the delicious prizes, which we look forward to dishing out to the winners!”

Highly commended: A very creative entry from Shannon Doyle of a wicked pumpkin effigy. Highly commended: A very creative entry from Shannon Doyle of a wicked pumpkin effigy.

A detailed skull pumpkin from Rosi Smith, aged 13, took first in the 11 to 17 age group. A detailed skull pumpkin from Rosi Smith, aged 13, took first in the 11 to 17 age group.

Gracie Green, aged 11, was highly commended for her humorous entry and said: 'My pumpkin is eating his baby brother pumpkin because he's sooo annoying! Nom nom nom!' Gracie Green, aged 11, was highly commended for her humorous entry and said: 'My pumpkin is eating his baby brother pumpkin because he's sooo annoying! Nom nom nom!'

Ernest Redden, aged 13, was also highly commended for his striking snoopy motif on his pumpkin. Ernest Redden, aged 13, was also highly commended for his striking snoopy motif on his pumpkin.

Bradley Stephens, aged seven, has a huge passion for Lego and decided to create a Lego pumpkin haunted house with his first place entry in the 10 and udner category. Bradley Stephens, aged seven, has a huge passion for Lego and decided to create a Lego pumpkin haunted house with his first place entry in the 10 and udner category.

Highly commended: Sunny Lund, aged seven, wanted a pumpkin to keep people safe duirng Covid and send out a loving message. Highly commended: Sunny Lund, aged seven, wanted a pumpkin to keep people safe duirng Covid and send out a loving message.

Highly commended: Eva Conway, aged nine carved this Mickey Mouse pumpkin and says "I really like Mickey Mouse and often notice shapes when I’m out and about that look like Mickey. I just wanted to do a nice pumpkin rather than a scary pumpkin because I like to make people smile." Highly commended: Eva Conway, aged nine carved this Mickey Mouse pumpkin and says "I really like Mickey Mouse and often notice shapes when I’m out and about that look like Mickey. I just wanted to do a nice pumpkin rather than a scary pumpkin because I like to make people smile."

Adult entrant Rachael Wales, said: 'This is my Trumpkin. It was inspired by a particularly unflattering image of him, as the skin tone matched perfectly. I was rather pleased when it very quickly went mouldy'. Adult entrant Rachael Wales, said: 'This is my Trumpkin. It was inspired by a particularly unflattering image of him, as the skin tone matched perfectly. I was rather pleased when it very quickly went mouldy'.

Sian Davies went for the tooth and nothing but the teeth with her fearsome pumpkin entry. Sian Davies went for the tooth and nothing but the teeth with her fearsome pumpkin entry.

Arthur Redden, aged 11, opted for the minimalist approach for his pumpkin entry. Arthur Redden, aged 11, opted for the minimalist approach for his pumpkin entry.

Theodore Clarke, aged three from Bishops Tawton, loved helping mummy carve the pumpkin and then dress up with it in his skeleton outfit and homemade skeleton mask. Theodore Clarke, aged three from Bishops Tawton, loved helping mummy carve the pumpkin and then dress up with it in his skeleton outfit and homemade skeleton mask.

Wilson Lund, aged three, wanted a pumpkin with the meanest angry eyes. Wilson Lund, aged three, wanted a pumpkin with the meanest angry eyes.

The Care for Kids octopus logo from Florence Smith, aged 10. The Care for Kids octopus logo from Florence Smith, aged 10.

Thanking the NHS with this pumpkin carving entry from Fred Reddon, aged eight. Thanking the NHS with this pumpkin carving entry from Fred Reddon, aged eight.