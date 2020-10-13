Care for Kids North Devon has teamed up with the Gazette to launch the big Pumpkin Carving Competition for all ages, with the chance to win some tasty treats from Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium.

Carve your pumpkin into whatever design you wish, from scary to comical and send your pictures to us on the email below by midday on Friday, October 23.

The winning entries will also have pictures of their pumpkins published in the North Devon Gazette on Wednesday, October 28, just in time for Halloween!

There are three age categories – under 10s, 11 to 17 and 18 upwards.

Include close up pictures of your pumpkin and one of you posing with it if possible. Title your email ‘Pumpkin Competition’. Include your name, age and a description of your pumpkin.

To enter, donate £3 to the charity via Uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/PumpkinComp and then email a maximum of three pictures to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk.