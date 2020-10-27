The North Devon charity wants your ghastly gourds so it can raise vital funds, whether it’s a fiendish face or a spooky scene.

Every creative carve entered ensures a minimum donation of £3 to the charity and you could be in with the chance to win tasty goodies from Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium.

Care for Kids North Devon supports local families whose children are in hospital and as with most charities, has seen its fundraising badly hit by the pandemic.

The closing date for the competition is midday on October 30, so why not get carving during this half term?

The winning entries will have their pictures published in the Gazette.

There are three age categories – under 10s, 11 to 17 and 18 upwards. Include close up pictures of your pumpkin and one of you posing with it if possible. Title your email ‘Pumpkin Competition’. Include your name, age and a description of your pumpkin.

To enter, donate £3 to the charity via Uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/PumpkinComp and then email a maximum of three pictures to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk.