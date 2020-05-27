Care for Kids is asking runners to sign up for its virtual 10k, which will take place on Sunday, July 5 – the same date that would have seen some 400 runners gathering to race around Barnstaple – to help raise funds for the charity.

It has launched an emergency appeal so it can carry on its work supporting local families who have children with life-threatening illnesses.

People who sign up for the virtual 10k and run or walk the distance between 10am and 2pm on July 5 will receive a bespoke medal after sending proof of their achievement.

The fastest runners in each age category will go into an online gallery celebrating their achievements.

Teams can enter too, with categories for the biggest team and fastest team.

Care for Kids charity manager, Jacky Massos, said: “We were so disappointed to have to cancel this year’s Barnstaple 10k, as it’s the fundraising highlight of our year and we know it’s popular with local runners.

“So rather than disappoint, we decided to host a virtual event, where people could run on their own but still feel part of something special.

“We’ll be sending out race numbers for runners to print at home and wear on the day and if you’ve got a Care for Kids t-shirt from a previous Barnstaple 10k, then wear that too.

“We’ll have live videos to start and finish the race and throughout the day to cheer you on.

“Although we can’t all run together, we can all run for the same cause on July 5.”

For more information or to sign up, visit the Care for Kids website.