If you're feeling especially creative you can try and emulate these stunning pumpkins, pictured in a carving workshop at a previous Halloween Festival at The Big Sheep. Picture: The Big Sheep If you're feeling especially creative you can try and emulate these stunning pumpkins, pictured in a carving workshop at a previous Halloween Festival at The Big Sheep. Picture: The Big Sheep

Care for Kids North Devon has teamed up with the Gazette to launch the challenge for all ages, with the chance to win some tasty treats from Ilfracombe Chocolate Emporium.

Carve out your scariest or funkiest pumpkin and send your pictures to us on the email below by midday on Friday, October 23.

The winning entries will also have pictures of their pumpkins published in the North Devon Gazette on Wednesday, October 28, just in time for Halloween!

There are three age categories – under 10s, 11 to 17 and 18 upwards.

To enter, you must make a donation of £3 to the charity via Uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/PumpkinComp and then email a maximum of three pictures to newsdesk@northdevongazette.co.uk.

Please include close up pictures of your pumpkin and one of you posing with it if possible.

Please title your email ‘Pumpkin Competition’. Include your name, age and a description of your pumpkin (what inspired you, is it depicting someone famous?)