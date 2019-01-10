Fire crews assisted the ambulance service at the house in Haggington Hill after they found the man had symptoms of poisoning.

Crews from Ilfracombe and South Molton and an environmental protection unit were sent to the scene.

A breathing apparatus team with a carbon monoxide detector was able to identify the leak, believed to be from the rayburn in the home.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A statement from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “On arrival the incident commander instructed a breathing apparatus team to enter the property with a carbon monoxide detector to investigate and locate any source of carbon monoxide.

“Whilst investigating the property the carbon monoxide detector confirmed traces of carbon monoxide. The source of the leak was believed to be from the rayburn.

“The breathing apparatus crew confirmed no further readings were detected throughout the rest of the property.

“The incident commander liaised with the Ambulance Service and occupiers before handing over the incident and returning all appliances to their home stations.”