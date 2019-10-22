Episode one of Caravanning with Shane Richie aired on Friday, October 18, and Parkdean Resorts' Ruda will be the star of episode two this Friday (October 25) at 9pm.

The series sees Shane - who played Alfie Moon and has appeared in a string of TV shows - take his family and friends to four caravan parks around the UK to experience all of the fun that can be had on a great British getaway.

While at Ruda with his friend and fellow pantomime star Peter Piper, who he met while both working as holiday park entertainers in the early days of their careers, the duo weren't short of activities to try and sights to see.

This included taking to the waves on a surfing lesson on Croyde beach.

David Liebenberg, general manager at Ruda, said: "There was a real buzz around the park while we had Shane staying with us. Just like our holidaymakers he used Ruda as a base for getting out and about exploring the best of North Devon, and made the most of the heaps of activities we offer here on park too. We can't wait to see Ruda and Croyde on TV."

Tune into Caravanning with Shane Richie on Friday, October 25 at 9pm on Channel 5, and for more information on Ruda Holiday Park visit www.parkdeanresorts.co.uk/location/devon/ruda/.

