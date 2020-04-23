Television viewers can discover what happened when the cherished Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Evo) belonging to Tim Cresswell went through the TV workshop on the National Geographic channel at 8pm tonight (Thursday, April 23).

To see what happened you’ll have to watch the show but presenters Tim Shaw and mechanic Fuzz Townshend had their work cut out to bring the Evo back into its former glory.

The 1990s ‘super saloon’ has belonged to Tim for more than 12 years but has been laid up rusting away.

Tim, who is from Barnstaple but now lives in Ilfracombe, had been unable to work on it after being diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer and then having to undergo extreme life-saving surgery.

We will reveal the full story after the show, so tune in tonight to learn more about Tim’s journey and how Tim and Buzz had their work cut out with his Evo.