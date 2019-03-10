Ilfracombe RNLI crew helping the search after car falls from cliff. Picture: Ilfracombe RNLI Ilfracombe RNLI crew helping the search after car falls from cliff. Picture: Ilfracombe RNLI

A crew from Ilfracombe RNLI was called out on Saturday (March 10) after the wreckage of a car was found on the beach at Sillery Sands, near Lynmouth.

After being informed the driver of the car had escaped, the crew on board the all-weather lifeboat Stormrider carried out a search the cliff side and shoreline to check for other casualties.

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service confirmed one male patient was airlifted to hopsital.

Ilfracombe RNLI says no other casualties were found.

Carl Perrin, volunteer coxswain for Ilfracombe RNLI, who led the search said: “Our volunteer crew performed well to assist the police and coastguard in the search for casualties.

“The team have trained extensively to carry out this kind of task and they used their training and knowledge to carry out this search with strong winds and heavy seas making conditions challenging.”

Ilfracombe RNLI received a call at around 9am, and in gale force conditions, were on the scene by 9.40am.

On arrival, crew members noticed there was a badly damaged car at the foot of a steep cliff. The Ilfracombe and Lynmouth coastguard rescue teams were on the scene as well as the police.

Fire crews were also in attendance and confirmed no one was inside the vehicle.

The RNLI crew searched the shoreline for two hours and only found a few objects which were retrieved by a cliff technician.