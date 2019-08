The scene at the house at Berry Down Cross. Picture: Kathryn Munns The scene at the house at Berry Down Cross. Picture: Kathryn Munns

Kathryn Munns was with her mum and step-dad at their home in Berry Down Cross when the incident happened at 11.30pm on Sunday night.

After an 'almighty crash' they were shocked to find a car had driven into the side of the house, careering into the back wall of a bedroom and bathroom.

It's the second time a car has ploughed into family property in the space of nine months. A car crashed into three parked cars at the house in December.

Kathryn said: "We heard this almighty crash - I've never heard anything like it.

"Last time it was our cars and this time into our house. I don't know which one is better or worse.

"The whole wall was gone, and the house is completely open. If someone had been in the bathroom, well it doesn't bear thinking about.

"The driver is lucky he hasn't died. How he came out of it I don't know.

"We are all a bit numb and we just can't believe this has happened again."

The family are once again calling on Devon County Council to help make the road safer.

Kathryn, who has started an online petition, said she feared it would take someone being killed for action to be taken.

"We've been constantly talking to the council saying this road is a problem," she said.

"It's going to take one of us to actually be killed - it's getting ridiculous.

"You hear cars going past the house so fast and it makes us tense up. The warning signs are faded and they don't work and the house is in such a vulnerable position. We need something to be done about the road.

"People have been saying it's not the council's fault, it's the drivers, but it is their responsibility for making the road safe."

Police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

A statement said: "Police were called at 11.30pm on Sunday 11 August to Combe Martin following reports that a car had been in collision with a house.

"Emergency services attended the scene where the fire service stabilised the property. No one was injured.

"A 36-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol and remains in police custody at this time."

The Gazette has approached Devon County Council for comment.