The white car is alleged to have collided with the blue one before hitting diners outside the Riverside Cafe in Braunton.

Emergency services were called to Caen Street at 11.45am and the injured were treated by paramedics and one person was taken to hospital with a suspected serious leg injury which was not life-threatening.

Police said the other injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

An eye witness said: “The white car was in full reverse and full steering and reversed into my car pushing it onto the pavement and carried on going into a couple of ladies who were sitting outside Riverside.”

The driver was not thought to have been injured but he was described as ‘very shaken’.

Damage to the car parked near the Riverside Cafe in Braunton, after another allegedly collided with it before colliding with cafe diners.

Traffic is understood to be heavy at this time through Caen Street and the surrounding roads.

A statement on the Riverside Facebook page said: “There has unfortunately been a traffic accident outside the restaurant this morning.

“Luckily we believe that only minor injuries occurred. Thank you to the amazing paramedics and traffic police for taking care of those in need.

“Also thanks to all the staff and customers for keeping cool. On this note though, we are closed for lunch. Thanks for your continued support. Dave, Sara and the Riverside Team.”