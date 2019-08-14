The two officers noticed that both men pulled their hoods over their heads and tried to look away as they passed their car in Bideford. Their suspicions were concerned when they stopped the pair and found that their car reeked of skunk cannabis and one of them had wraps of the drug in his underwear. The driver was Craig Raymont, who did not have any drugs on him, and the passenger was his friend Joshua Tripp, who had £140 worth of cannabis and £535 cash. Raymont, aged 26, of The Mount, Appledore, admitted supplying cannabis and Tripp, aged 25, of Myrtle Grove, Bideford, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply. They were both jailed for six months, suspended for a year and ordered to pay £500 costs and do ten hours of rehabilitation activities by Recorder Mr Roger Harris at Exeter Crown Court. He told them: