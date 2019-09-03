A cannabis dealer has been jailed after he was caught red-handed selling drugs in Ilfracombe.

Kitchen porter Jacob Heal was seen doing a £10 deal in Tally Lane and found with £130 in cash and £835 worth of cannabis when police raided his home.

Messages on his phone showed he had been selling the drug for some time, although other messages were from dealers higher up the chain demanding money.

He was jailed due to a previous conviction for cannabis dealing in 2016 and for growing a single cannabis plant in 2016.

Heal, aged 27, of Berkeley Place, Ilfracombe, admitted being concerned in supply and possession with intent to supply and was jailed for six months by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

The judge told him: "You were caught by police yet again dealing in cannabis and found with over 2 ounces. There was evidence on your phone you had been dealing for a little while.

"You had gone back to what you were doing in 2014, when you received a suspended sentence. One would have hoped you would have learned your lesson then.

"In fact, you were arrested for battery in 2016 and you also have a conviction for growing cannabis. I cannot suspend this sentence. You have already been given two chances."

Mr Nigel Wraith, prosecuting, said police saw Heal selling drugs in a street known locally as Tally Lane, and found 90 grams of the drug and £130 cash at his home, along with scales and a phone he had been using to arrange deals.

Mr Richard Crabb, defending, said Heal was now working at his mother's pub in Ilfracombe.

He said Heal had only been dealing at a very low level to pay for his own cannabis habit and pay off debts to drug dealers who were making threats to him.