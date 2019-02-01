A candle is thought to have sparked a fire in a property at Torrington at around 5pm today (Friday, February 1).

Crews from Torrington and two fire appliances from Bideford attended the incident in New Street.

On arrival the incident commander confirmed a small fire on the third floor of the property. The crews promptly got to work extinguishing the fire using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, one safety jet and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The fire was believed to have started accidently by a candle. The fire caused slight damage to a sofa and the wall.