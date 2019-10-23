The Cancer Party at the Barnstaple Hotel has been organised by Tracy Mallaband-Whitham and her husband Mark and their children Tony and Tianna, who want to raise as much money as possible for the Seamoor Unit at North Devon District Hospital.

Mrs Mallaband-Whitham was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2017 but said they had been absolutely amazed with the professional care they received at the unit.

So in response they have pulled out all the stops for Friday's event, which will see entertainment from Ilfracombe crooner Mark Daniels of The Ultimate Bublé plus DJ Nick Jupp from Tarka Radio.

There will also be a raffle with some top donated prizes and an auction of promises whose lots include items such as a new bicycle and a solid silver bracelet.

Everything, including the venue, courtesy of Brend Hotels, the entertainment and auction lots and prizes has been donated free of charge.

Mrs Mallaband-Whitham was diagnosed with cancer shortly after her mother was also diagnosed, in the midst of a particularly difficult two years that saw six of her friends get the same bad news.

But the family were impressed with the Seamoor Unit. Mrs Mallaband-Whitham said: "We were gobsmacked how busy and how rushed off their feet they were and how many people were receiving treatment."

Mr Whitham added: "You hear about it in the paper and on the news but when you see those guys up there working, its just mind-blowing.

"They have a laugh and a joke with you, everything is light-hearted, it's all positive and it's really comforting what they can do for people.

"Tracy is very positive and a really good spirit, she is a remarkable lady."

Mr Whitham said they were grateful to everyone who had donated prizes, auction lots or supported the event, as it meant every penny would be going to the unit.

Doors open for the Cancer Party at 7.30pm and it runs until 12.30am. Tickets are £15 per head - please call Tracy on 07967 021318 or Mark on 07872 588365.