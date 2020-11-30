The Fern Centre at North Devon District Hospital. Picture: Over & Above The Fern Centre at North Devon District Hospital. Picture: Over & Above

The charity has been selected to take part in this year’s Big Give Christmas Challenge, meaning if it can successfully raise the money between tomorrow (Tuesday, December 1) and December 8, the total will be doubled.

All money raised will go towards running costs for the Cancer and Wellbeing Fern Centre, which aims to ensure no person going through cancer treatment in North Devon will have to do it alone.

While based at North Devon District Hospital and run by NHS staff, the centre’s £120,000 running costs are completely funded by Over and Above.

The state-of-the-art centre is there to support people and families affected by cancer, allowing the hospital to support patients from diagnosis to after care.

Cancer can affect every part of a person’s life and people often need financial, emotional and practical support, on top of their medical treatment.

Whether they are a patient, are caring for someone or are simply worried about cancer, the centre offers a safe haven to find a wide range of services.

It offers complementary therapies, Reiki and reflexology, counselling, support groups, wig fitting and nutritional advice, all under one roof in a relaxing non-clinical environment.

There are also three accommodation rooms which are available to relatives of patients throughout the hospital, so they can stay close by to their loved ones when they need it the most.

Josh Allan, community fundraiser at Over and Above said: “This year we’re hoping to raise a total of £10,000 thanks to the Big Give campaign. “In order to access the £5,000 we have in the matching pot, we need to raise an additional £5,000 in online donations and we really need our communities support.

“A donation of £10 would be doubled to £20 which could facilitate an overnight stay in our accommodation so a family member can stay closed to their loved one at their time of need.

“Or £25 doubled to £50, which could provide a one-to-one counselling session to support patients recovering from cancer.

“Every donation could truly make a difference to some of the 1,800 cancer patients diagnosed in North Devon every year.”

To make a donation, visit www.bit.ly/doubleourdonation from 12pm (midday) on Tuesday, December 1 (and not before). The campaign will close at 12pm on December 8.

If you have any trouble or would like to talk about your donation, or the service provided at the centre, please contact Over and Above on 01271 311 772.