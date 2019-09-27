The roof of the new North Devon Cancer and Wellbeing Centre is completed. Picture: Tony Gussin The roof of the new North Devon Cancer and Wellbeing Centre is completed. Picture: Tony Gussin

A crowd watched at North Devon District Hospital on Friday, September 27 as the last bit of turf was added to the living green sedum roof.

But £600,000 stills needs to be raised to complete the £1.5million and an urgent plea was issued for everyone in North Devon to rally around and show their support.

Ian Roome, fundraising manager of hospital charity Over and Above said: "A heartfelt thank you to the North Devon community for the stupendous amount of fundraising that has happened over the last two years.

"Individuals, groups, businesses - everyone has got behind this appeal and because of you we now have a building.

"But right now it is just a shell. It needs to be filled with facilities, equipment and services before it can be filled with people.

"We are hoping to open the unit to people in early spring, but there's still some way to go to raise the funds we need."

Another £115,000 will also need to be raised each year towards the costs of running the centre.

The centre will provide a full array of support for cancer patients, including a drop-in facility, information on cancer and chronic illnesses, financial and benefits advice, hair loss support, bra fittings, nutritional advice, support to relatives and carers, and much more.

There will also be accommodation for relatives, carers or friends who urgently need to be nearby while a loved one is in hospital overnight.

The centre is being built by local firm Pearce Construction and has been designed by Pilton architects David Wilson Partnership Ltd.

Paul Knox, managing director of Pearce Construction (Barnstaple) Ltd, said: "It really is a privilege for Pearce to deliver this much-needed facility right on our door step.

"What makes it special is the local fundraising that is going into making this project happen and that it is also employing local people who live and work here."

Cancer survivor Heather Walters, who has help lead the fundraising campaign, said it was fantastic to see the building go up.

She said: "In North Devon we have not had the facilities at all, there was no counselling when I was going through it.

"So to see this on the brink of opening is amazing and to know this place is going to help so many people and provide so many services that otherwise people would have to go to Exeter for."

To donate, or to find out more about how you can help, go to the Over and Above website: http://overabove.org.uk/what-we-do/our-appeals/north-devon-cancer-and-wellbeing-centre-appeal .