Former Pilton Community College and Petroc student Katie Baker, aged 21, completed the Mizuno Endure24 Ultra Challenge and ran 60 miles in the process.

The gruelling challenge involves running as many miles as possible through a scenic woodland and trail loop in Wasing Woods for 24 hours.

Katie was running in memory of her grampy Tony Stoodley and had hoped to raise £400 but in the end raised an impressive £1,514 for the Over and Above hospital charity appeal.

She said: "Endure24 was an amazing experience which now feels like a dream.

"The event had hundreds of supporters in the race village cheering on the runners for 24 hours.

"I felt amazing for the first 30 miles but as night drew in, my stomach began to shut down and so taking on food was a pain. "Running through the woods at night was also strange. My boyfriend and family supported me and kept me going and it was an amazing feeling when the sun began to rise."

She has been running for five years and joined the Fremington Trailblazers last year.

To train for the event she took part in the Barnstaple Marathon, the Braunton 10k, the Castle Corker, the Bideford Half-Marathon, the Bath Half-Marathon and the Bideford 10k along with running the route of Over and Above's Scrumptious event.

She also credits the Fremington Trailblazers for helping to push her training further along with lots of trips to the gym.

She is already making plans to return in a couple of years to attempt to run 100 miles.

Over and Above's fundraising officer, Lisa Townsend said: "Katie is no stranger to fundraising and is an absolutely inspirational young person.

"Her drive and ambition to challenge herself in these extreme events to raise funds for our appeal is just amazing."

So far, thanks to amazing support from the people of North Devon, the Cancer and Wellbeing Centre Appeal has raised £800,000 towards its £1.5million target.

The centre will offer a relatives' accommodation wing for family and other loved ones of in-patients at North Devon District Hospital as well as adviser, support and services for anyone affected by cancer and other illnesses.