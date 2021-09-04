Can recycling project funded by Community Councillor Grant

Published: 7:00 AM September 4, 2021

The money will be used to purchase a new wooden shed - Credit: NDC

Funding of £300 has been granted to the Can Recycling Storage project in Hele which aims to support the community by recycling aluminium cans and provide activities for customers with learning disabilities.

The grant was made from the council's Community Councillor Grant (CCG) scheme. The scheme allocates each North Devon district councillor £1,000 per year to award in grants.

The grants are available to local voluntary or community groups, clubs or not for profit organisations that benefit the residents or environment of North Devon.

The grants can be used to help with equipment costs, activities or just to help with day-to-day running and operation costs.

Councillors Fowler, Pearson and Turton each contributed £100 towards the award.

You may also want to watch:

The money will be used to purchase a new wooden shed as their current storage facility is rusted and falling apart and it's essential for their group to have this space to carry on their community work.

Community Resources (Devon) CIC Project Co-Ordinator for the Can Recycling Storage project, Alison Blackmore, said: “We collect aluminium cans from local cafes, campsites, Green Lanes shopping centre and a local factory called Pall, to name a few. We bring them back to our workshop where one of our service users sorts them into steel and aluminium.

“The aluminium cans then provide other service users an activity of crushing them. These are then taken to our local recycling centre South West Metals to recycle and this helps our service users to understand the recycling process.

“We are so grateful to have received this grant and look forward to continuing the work we do for our community.”

Lead Member for the Environment at North Devon Council, Councillor Netti Pearson, said: “I know the group at Hele and the work they do which provides useful activities for people with learning disabilities. This particular activity has the added benefit of recycling metal which contributes to our local economy.”

To stay up-to-date with the work they do you can follow their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Information about the scheme, including how to apply and details of who has received a grant in the past can be found on the grants page of the council’s website.