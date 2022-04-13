My run along the estuary whilst the sun was setting was the only thing that calmed my brain last week. The power of the place did what it does best - reminded me of the simplistic but intricate beauty of the earth and all that she provides.

The orange glow of the sunset, the light breeze in my hair, birds chattering and feeding on the water's edge and the colours of spring peeping through the cool earth. I felt her beating heart trying to keep things in balance and imagined for a short space in time, our mostly blue, perfectly balanced spinning sphere doing her thing. It was hard to imagine that she and the life she supports is in so much trouble.

The news over the last few weeks has sent many into an utter spin. Reading reports that plastic has been found in our blood and the deepest part of our lungs, the most recent IPCC (intergovernmental panel on climate change) report stating that it is ‘now or never’ to stave off climate breakdown (which has made a lot less of a dent in the news cycle than Will Smith's slap), the heart wrenching humanitarian disaster in Ukraine and an energy crisis that is forcing families to choose between heating and eating.

And just to add insult to injury, the CEO of BP doubled his pay to 4.46 million last year, the CEO of Shell was paid £6.2 million, and our government still fails to implement a windfall tax which could generate over £4 billion. A system that lets these companies get so rich and makes us dependent on expensive, polluting fossil fuels needs to fundamentally shift. There is no doubt in my mind that our government is truly failing us, you only have to look at the most recent UK energy strategy to realize that.

It's easy to feel helpless and extremely frustrated with the systems that surround us but it’s not too late, and we must keep fighting for our futures. As the wise Sylvia Earle said, ‘If you give up, it's over’. And the best bit, we do have the solutions, we just need our political systems to act like our lives depended on it, because they do!

But with the rise in energy costs and the cost-of-living skyrocketing, it is impossible for most households, to implement commonly suggested individual solutions; buying electric cars, purchasing organic food or using refill shops to name a few, because for most, these costs are often higher, inaccessible and impractical.

Frustratingly, the systems that our society is built on does not allow for us to function and live in the way many of us would like to but don't let this freeze you with inaction. You can sign petitions, contribute to consultations, grab your loud hailer and march down the street, join the repair revolution, push for change in your workplace, purchase goods with your values in mind, eat less processed food and meat, think about supporting wildlife when planning your gardens, leave your car at home more, join your local environmental and conservation group or implement sustainable actions into whatever circles you operate in.

At the very least we should all be talking and educating ourselves about it. We also need to accept that we are mostly hypocrites when it comes to environmental action and there is no holy grail. We all have an impact on our planet but we can all choose what that impact is.

We are so lucky to live where we do; an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, a UNESCO biosphere and now a World Surf Reserve gives many of us the impetus to act. The rise of cold-water swimming also represents a generational revival in connecting with the ocean and nature.

The rawness of the outdoors and the ocean, just doing her thing is helping to relieve depression and anxiety by giving people a sense of purpose and pure joy. It reminds us that we don’t need all the stuff that we are persuaded to buy or to spend our Saturday shopping for more stuff that we don't need, we just need to jump in the ocean, breathe in the fresh air and walk amongst the trees more.

Whilst I have little faith in our global governments to make the difficult decisions to turn us around, I do have faith in humanity to make sure they do - because when more of us truly connect our hearts with our head we are a growing force to be reckoned with.

Robert Swan said the ‘’greatest threat to our planet is that someone else will save it’’ never has it felt so prominent. This is the call to action we all need to help protect, restore, repair and revive our planet to ensure it is a healthy and habitable place for generations to come and we need EVERYONE.

To find out more about what Plastic free north Devon is up to go to www.plasticfreenorthdevon.org or considering getting involved email claire@plasticfreenorthdevon.org