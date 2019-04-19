The charity-funded activity centre retains its five stars after an inspection from Visit England earlier this month.

It was judged on its accommodation, dining and food facilities, cleanliness and how activities are provided for guests.

The centre, which is based at Wistlandpound Reservoir, provides activity holidays for all ages and abilities including canoeing, abseiling and horse riding.

It was also assessed against the National Accessible Scheme, and was accredited as suitable for a wide variety of disabled guests.

Calvert Trust Exmoor CEO Mike Gray said: “We thank Visit England for their visit. As a charity that strives to give our guests the very best and life-changing stays, it is a pleasure to have such a recognised national tourism agency visit us and acknowledge the high standard of work we do.

“A big well done to everyone who works and volunteers at Calvert Trust Exmoor. From the activity instructors and stable staff who spend time with guests, to those who work tirelessly behind the scenes, everyone should be very proud of this 5-star status. I can't thank the team enough.”