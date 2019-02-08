Cal Major became the first person to paddle from Land’s End to John o’Groats last year in her Paddle Against Plastic.

This month Cal will be starting an eight-day expedition stand-up paddleboarding around Baa Atoll in the Maldives, exploring the effects of plastic pollution, discarded ‘ghost’ fishing gear and climate change.

The veterinary surgeon will be joined by fellow vet and conservationist Dr Claire Petros, and Maldivian environmental campaigners Dhafeena Hassan Ibrahim and Shaaziya Saeed.

Before the 100km exhibition, Cal will be involved in identifying and rescuing sea turtles in less visited atolls, on a research boat led by scientists of the Olive Ridley Project.

Discarded fishing gear and plastic pollution pose a devastating threat to turtles, and this is something Cal hopes the trip will highlight.

She said: “Although there is a lot of doom and gloom around environmental crises, there is so much that individuals, companies and communities can do to help make a positive difference to the plastic pollution crisis.

“By empowering people to make small, positive changes, they gain a sense of pride and belonging to a movement which is really making waves.”

The expedition will be documented by award-winning adventure photographer and film maker James Appleton, to bring a behind-the-scenes journey into the incredible wildlife in the country, the issues it’s facing, and the solutions that will help to protect it.

Cal added: “The call to action is that we can all be proud to make small changes and contributions to these solutions at a local level, which help to alleviate these important global issues.”

Cal will set off on the turtle research expedition on February 12-19, and the stand-up paddleboarding venture on February 20-28.

Following her epic 1,000-mile expedition last year, which she completed in just under two months, Cal received a Point of Light award from the Prime Minister for her efforts.

You can follow her latest ventures on her Facebook page.