The mental health awareness showpiece created for the Cake International show by a trio from North Devon and Cornwall. The mental health awareness showpiece created for the Cake International show by a trio from North Devon and Cornwall.

The three scooped bronze in the Cake International event at Birmingham's NEC after being alongside 1,800 entries.

The piece was created by Claire Potts from Sweet Temptations based in Clovelly, Jackie Curtis from Jax's Cakes N Bakes based in Shebbear and Sarah Caust from The Cornish Cakery in St Austell.

The three said they were keen to promote this important issue, which is relevant to so many and one that is personal to each of them.

They said: "We had a very special reason for entering, we had a message to share with everyone.

"Mental Health is such an important topic which needs to be openly spoken about. We wanted a piece which provoked emotion and show that you can be broken yet rebuilt with love and support.

Each piece had a meaning, a message and an honesty behind it."