The huge C17 Globemaster from RAF Brize Norton was spotted around RMB Chivenor, Barnstaple and the estuary area, prompting a flurry of great pictures on social media. An RAF spokesman confirmed the aircraft was conducting routine pilot training in the South West, which included practice approaches at Chivenor. The pictures captured the C17 as it carried out several ‘touch and go’ manoeuvres where the aircraft touches down on the runway before taking off again, allowing the ability to practice multiple take-offs and landings in a short time. The C17 can be rapidly deployed anywhere in the world, to war zones or to bring humanitarian relief to disaster areas. It was used extensively during the Afghanistan conflict and can carry more than 45,000 kilos plus large items of equipment and vehicles or even Chinook helicopters. It has a range of more than 5,000 miles.