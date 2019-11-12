On Saturday, November 9 the all-weather lifeboat was called to assist the Minehead crew following reports of a paddle boarder in difficulty near Porlock.

En route the news came in that a survey vessel had picked up the man and the lifeboat returned to Ilfracombe, fighting against gale-force-eight winds and four-metre swell.

On Sunday, November 10 the lifeboat launched again at 3.50pm to reports of a kayaker in difficulty near Rockham Bay at Mortehoe.

The crew found two kayakers, a man and a woman, both in their kayaks.

The crew assisted both kayakers onto the lifeboat where the crew assessed their condition - the man had suffered minor injuries from rocks.

They were taken back to Ilfracombe Lifeboat Station to warm up before being returned to their vehicle.

Volunteer coxswain Andrew Bengey said: "We would ask people to check weather forecasts before heading out on the water and always wear a lifejacket and carry a means of calling for help."