The final round of Torridge District Council’s discretionary business grants scheme is open until 4pm on Wednesday, July 29.

The support package has been aimed at small and micro businesses which have not been available for other methods of support.

Funding had been prioritised for important sectors of the local economy, such as manufacturing, food and drink, creative industries and tourism.

The priority sectors are:

– Manufacturing

– Businesses who operate in, or whose main or sole customer base is those in retail, hospitality or leisure. This includes businesses such as hair and beauty industry and those working in the fitness industry that have not been able to trade.

– Taxi drivers who are self employed and have not been able to trade.

– Construction businesses who are registered for VAT. Construction can include those who provide services such as site preparation; demolition and dismantling; building work; alterations, repairs and decorating; installing systems for heating, lighting, power and water; cleaning after construction work.

Businesses cannot apply if they are already claiming funding, with the exception of the self-employed income support scheme and the Job Retention Scheme.

For more information, including how to apply, visit Torridge District Council’s discretionary business grants page.