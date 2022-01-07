Verdant Leisure buys two North Devon holiday parks

Verdant Leisure has announced it has purchased Golden Coast Holiday Village and Cleavewood Park in North Devon.

The purchase brings Verdant Leisure’s portfolio to twelve parks and marks the first acquisition since the company was backed by Pears Partnership Capital. It is also Verdant’s first acquisition in southern England.

Situated near Woolacombe Golden Coast and Cleavewood offer an action-packed holiday experience. Extensive on park facilities include indoor and outdoor pools, lakes, bars and restaurants, coupled with luxury holiday accommodation and touring facilities. The parks are close to the award winning Woolacombe beach, making them a popular holiday destination for holiday guests throughout the year.

Graham Hodgson, CEO of Verdant Leisure said: “This acquisition is a perfect choice for the Verdant Leisure group. We are excited to expand our portfolio into southern England and consolidate our status as an operator of choice in the UK holiday market. This also gives us the opportunity to deliver the Verdant Leisure holiday experience to a much wider customer base. Golden Coast and Cleavewood will bring a further 342 holiday accommodation units and 83 touring pitches to the wider group. We have further investment in the parks planned which will roll out over the next few years.”

Mark Harper, Operating Partner at Pears Partnership Capital said: “We are delighted to support Verdant’s growth, and this acquisition provides scale for national expansion during an exciting time for the UK caravan park sector. We are committed to long term investment to help Verdant further raise the bar in terms of standards and service across its parks and deliver strategic acquisitions to grow the group”.

Verdant Leisure was founded in September 2010 following a management buy-in of Dunham Leisure Limited, owners of Pease Bay and Thurston Manor Leisure parks in South East Scotland. Verdant purchased a further eight locations in Scotland and Northern England between 2010 and 2020 as part of an ongoing buy-and-build strategy. Verdant Leisure now operates over 4,000 pitches of privately owned holiday homes, luxury holiday accommodation to hire, touring and glamping.