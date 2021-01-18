News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Devon's Tiki surf brand is up for sale

Tony Gussin

Published: 5:41 PM January 18, 2021    Updated: 5:46 PM January 18, 2021
The Tiki surf brand business, including its shop in Braunton pictured here, is up for sale

The Tiki surf brand business, including its shop in Braunton pictured here, is up for sale - Credit: Tony Gussin

North Devon surf brand Tiki is up for sale after more than 50 years under the same owners. 

Co-founders and owners Tim Heyland and Dave Aldrich-Smith are looking to retire and have put the business on the market. 

Tiki is one of the oldest UK surf brands and has manufactured and sold surf boards since the early 1960s. 

Its shop in Braunton’s Caen Street retails a huge selection of surfboards plus wetsuits, accessories and clothing plus the company has a retail factory outlet at nearby Velator. 

In spite of national lockdowns and travel bans, Tiki has reported a 40 per cent uplift in sales throughout the pandemic. 

While stepping down as owners, Tim Heyland and Dave Aldrich-Smith say they would like the sale of Tiki to contribute to the economic recovery of the surfing industry. 

They say despite their strong emotional ties to the company, they hope new blood will bring in someone with the energy to build something to really make waves in the sector. 

They want to see a modernisation of the Tiki offering, as befits the new expectations of the sport regarding health, wellbeing, off-coastal surf projects and emerging new trends in watersports such as paddleboarding and open water swimming. 

Mr Heyland said: “Tiki has taken me all over the world, from Hawaii and the big waves of the North Shore to setting up our shop in wonderful Braunton in North Devon, so it’s not lightly that Dave and myself make this decision.  

“But we’re sure now is the right time. The world is changing and surfing is poised for a revolution, especially with the health benefits of our sport out in the public eye. 

“With Tiki, we’re not just talking about a brand here or a product, we sell to more than 300 businesses, which includes adventure centres and schools.  

“What we’re talking about is an opportunity to shape the experiences of young people in the UK - that’s our hopes. We want a new owner to continue our life’s work in a positive direction for communities and the sport.” 

‘Stand up’ surfing came to North Devon with visiting troops during World War Two and in the 1960s, pioneers such as Tiki and Bob Powers began to introduce and create the ‘Malibu’ glass fibre and foam boards. 

In the 1970’s, Braunton was a huge centre of surfboard manufacture and still boasts a strong surfing industry – it is even home to the Museum of British Surfing, just across the road from Tiki. 

Tony Gussin

Tony Gussin

Tony Gussin

Tony Gussin

