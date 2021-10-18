North Devon architectural practice appoints new director

Published: 11:53 AM October 18, 2021

Pilton based David Wilson Partnership Architects are pleased to announce the appointment of Ross Hunt as a director of the practice.

“Ross has been with us for a number of years working as a senior project architect leading on projects such as South Molton Medical Centre, the Fern Centre at North Devon District Hospital and Northam Burrows visitor facilities,” said Peter Leaver from the practice.

He added: “We felt now is the right time to recognise his hard work and contribution to the company by making him a director.”

Ross worked for Hampshire County Council for a number of years, as well as a medium sized commercial practice in Exeter before settling back in Barnstaple where he grew up, five years ago. He is a past pupil of Pilton Community College, and Portsmouth University.

“Ross has a real architectural design talent, with an attention to detail and commitment to seeing projects through,” commented David Wilson, who founded the practice twenty-six years ago.

You may also want to watch:

“I feel his talent is just what is needed to take the practice to the next stage of its development.”

Ross said: “We have just come through a turbulent eighteen months due to covid when we, as many others, transformed the way we worked overnight, switching to digital online working from home.

“Now that we are starting to slowly return to the office it seems right to look at the future of the practice and I cannot wait to contribute to build on the past success and look to deliver more award-winning buildings.”