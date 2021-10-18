News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News > Business

North Devon architectural practice appoints new director

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:53 AM October 18, 2021   
David Wilson's directors (L to R) Peter Leaver, Ross Hunt and David Wilson

David Wilson's directors (L to R) Peter Leaver, Ross Hunt and David Wilson - Credit: David Wilson Partnership

Pilton based David Wilson Partnership Architects are pleased to announce the appointment of Ross Hunt as a director of the practice. 

“Ross has been with us for a number of years working as a senior project architect leading on projects such as South Molton Medical Centre, the Fern Centre at North Devon District Hospital and Northam Burrows visitor facilities,” said Peter Leaver from the practice. 

He added: “We felt now is the right time to recognise his hard work and contribution to the company by making him a director.” 

Ross worked for Hampshire County Council for a number of years, as well as a medium sized commercial practice in Exeter before settling back in Barnstaple where he grew up, five years ago. He is a past pupil of Pilton Community College, and Portsmouth University. 

“Ross has a real architectural design talent, with an attention to detail and commitment to seeing projects through,” commented David Wilson, who founded the practice twenty-six years ago. 

You may also want to watch:

“I feel his talent is just what is needed to take the practice to the next stage of its development.” 

Ross said: “We have just come through a turbulent eighteen months due to covid when we, as many others, transformed the way we worked overnight, switching to digital online working from home.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Cyclist left with ‘serious head injuries’ after incident in Bideford
  2. 2 Volunteers come together to spruce up Barnstaple Train Station
  3. 3 Real ice rink coming to Barnstaple Christmas Village
  1. 4 New council led leisure company Active Torridge appoints director
  2. 5 New home grown manager for South Molton Swimming Pool
  3. 6 Murder investigation launched in Bideford after woman found dead
  4. 7 Appeal launched to raise £100,000 for new play equipment in Bideford
  5. 8 Homeless man jailed after attacking Barnstaple soldier in McDonald's
  6. 9 7 top tips to help you find the perfect wedding venue
  7. 10 North Devon's Amy Riley takes her motorsports dream to next level

“Now that we are starting to slowly return to the office it seems right to look at the future of the practice and I cannot wait to contribute to build on the past success and look to deliver more award-winning buildings.”

Barnstaple News
Westward Ho News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Max Woosey with his Young Hero Amplifon Award

More than 530 nights in a tent - Max Woosey wins Young Hero Award

Joseph Bulmer

person
Photos from Mission: Unbreakable 2021

Mission: Unbreakable back with a bang for 2021

Joseph Bulmer

person
Barnstaple town centre (Inset: North Devon Council leader David Worden)

Council leader calls Government 'incompetent' and warns of 'winter of...

Joseph Bulmer

person
North Devon MP Selaine Saxby

MP hits back at Lib Dem council leader's winter of discontent warning

Joseph Bulmer

person