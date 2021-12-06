New Castle Hill Work Hub launched to support businesses in Torrington

An exciting new work hub has launched in Great Torrington aimed at creating a vibrant, community-focused place for people to work on a flexible basis.

The Castle Hill work hub, situated within the Castle Hill building at the heart of the town, is a dynamic workspace for independent businesses, the self-employed and remote workers.

As a result of the pandemic, more and more businesses are being run from home. Some workers are now entirely home based which makes the work hub a highly relevant and engaging asset within the local community.

Inside the new Castle Hill Work Hub in Torrington - Credit: TDC

It is the perfect playground for local businesses, self-employed or remote workers to get a change of scenery from working at home, a space to hold meetings that will accelerate their growth and support community networks that drive the local economy.

This bright and modern facility offers a meeting room for six to eight people, 15 workspaces as well as a collaboration area and kitchenette. The hub, developed by Torridge District Council and with funding support from the Devon Work Hubs programme and the Getting Building Fund, is designed to provide a low-cost, flexible offer to support businesses to grow and people to find routes to collaborate and improve their wellbeing.

Inside the new Castle Hill Work Hub in Torrington - Credit: TDC

Members will also be able to benefit from free drop-in business support opportunities and a regular presence from Petroc’s Big Benefits for Small Businesses programme which will enable them to receive free support to boost their skills profile.

Members can pay as they go or if they are looking for a more regular booking then the monthly tariffs can offer this service.

The work hub is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and spaces can be booked online via the booking page at www.torridge.gov.uk/castlehillworkhub

Inside the new Castle Hill Work Hub in Torrington - Credit: TDC

Castle Hill also boasts excellent Wi-Fi, free tea and coffee, as well as printing and copying facilities all of which operate under a fair use policy within membership plans. Just bring your laptop, tablet or even phone and enjoy this wonderful new space in the heart of Great Torrington.

From the November 29 there is an exclusive launch offer available, offering these first two weeks entirely free!

This is an exciting opportunity to be among the first users to come and try the Castle Hill work hub for free. Simply contact castlehillworkhub@torridge.gov.uk to book your place.