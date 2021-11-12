MP champions local women in business with HERoes nomination

North Devon MP, Selaine Saxby, visited local business owner Paula Golby of Cooper Golding Recruitment on earlier this month to nominate her for the MP HERoes award, a celebration of women-owned businesses.

MP HERoes enables MPs to encourage and support the growth of female entrepreneurship in their own constituency and in every part of the UK.

The programme is created and managed by Savvitas, an influential and innovative not-for-profit network which works to positively impact life-long development of women from all backgrounds, in partnership with NatWest.

It aims to build a talent pool of local role models - successful business owners with ambition to grow - who lead the way for other women. MP HERoes then provides collaborative partnerships across the country to enhance skills, increase opportunity and maximise growth for women in business.

Having founded Cooper Golding Recruitment in 2011, Managing Director Paula Golby is responsible for driving the strategic direction of her business. An expert ‘plate spinner’ and talented recruiter, Paula heads up the Executive Search and Quality specialism for the Specialist Talent division.

Paula is now leading a growing team of professionals to take the business from a leading regional company to leading national one, making the required investments in talent, technology and training to realise her ambition.

An active player in female entrepreneurship, Selaine Saxby MP is Vice Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Women and Enterprise, which works to ensure the challenges and opportunities for women entrepreneurs are considered and promoted. She is also involved in the Women and Work APPG, which provides a forum to examine and debate the role that policy makers can play to deliver gender balance within the economy.

Selaine Saxby MP said: “In Parliament, championing gender equality and in particularly women-owned businesses is something that is important to me.

“This is why last week I got out in the constituency to visit my HERoe nomination Paula Golby, Managing Director of Cooper Golding Recruitment, who has done a brilliant job of championing women in business and offering specialist recruitment services to North Devon.”

Responding to her nomination, Paula Golby said: “I am delighted to be nominated for the MP HERoes championing SME women business owners. It was great to meet Selaine Saxby MP and talk about the business challenges here in North Devon and more broadly in the wake of the pandemic.

“I feel proud of the team at Cooper Golding Recruitment and what we have achieved during a very tough period for the recruitment sector and for our clients’ businesses more generally. I am lucky to work with a great team of people and in an industry I feel very passionate about and it is great to see the local economy bouncing back after almost two years of disruption.

“North Devon has many fantastic businesses and outstanding entrepreneurs. I feel privileged to be nominated for the HERoes, and if my nomination helps to encourage the entrepreneurs of tomorrow, and inspire female and male business leaders, all the better!”