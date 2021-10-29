Local business Champions’ time to shine

Businesses based across the UKs town and counties are being encouraged to stand up and shine as the 2022 Town and County Business Champions are launched.

Backed by some of the most recognisable household names in UK, the awards support and share the vision of the difference hardworking and enterprising town and county based small businesses make to the UKs economy.

“As more and more people work from home, our towns and counties will once again become vibrant.” said Awards Director Damian Cummins. “The Town and County Business Champions 2022 will be a celebration of the very best of local businesses.”

Businesses that are backing the awards include My Mustard, Millennium Hotels, Local TV, peg.agency, Purple Media Elephant and FM World.

For a full list of partners please visit Sponsors – Town & County Business Champions (townandcountybusinesschampions.co.uk)

“The Town and County Business Champions are open to all businesses locally with less than 50 employees.” Damian Cummins continued. “These exciting awards are open to all types of businesses whether you are an independent coffee shop, accountancy firm or digital marketing agency. Whatever you do then these awards are for you.”

The Awards Final will take place on Friday 1st April 2022 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London Kensington from 12pm to 2.30pm.

Anyone can nominate a local business, or a company can enter themselves. Entry requires the completion of a quick and easy entry form and early entries are being encouraged as there is a discounted ‘Early Bird’ Entry Fee of just £35+VAT which is available until Thursday 11th November 2021.

“These Awards are all about the story so many towns and county-based businesses have to tell.” Damian Cummins said. “We want to know why you are the best in your area and why your idea is great.”

In a message to business considering entering Damian said: “Perhaps you support the local community or perhaps you are a family business that has worked in your community for generations. Whatever you do then these awards are for you and we encourage you to enter to ensure your business success is heard loud and clear across the communities you serve.”

For more information about the Town and County Business Champions please visit: townandcountybusinesschampions.co.uk