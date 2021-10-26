Holsworthy solicitor praised by guide to UK’s top lawyers

Published: 12:00 PM October 26, 2021

Holsworthy-based lawyer Pam Johns has been recommended for her expertise on agricultural law and high-quality service to clients in a prestigious national legal directory.

The 2022 edition of Chambers and Partners, which ranks the UK’s top lawyers, once again praises Pam and her team at South West law firm Coodes Solicitors for expertise in agricultural law.

Chambers says Coodes’ Rural Services team: “Handles a wide range of agricultural matters, including property transactions, tenancies and farming partnerships. Notable for advising South Western farmers and other landowners over several generations. Also offers specialist expertise in disputes related to boundary issues, animal welfare and pollution.”

Partner and Rural Services team leader Pam Johns has been awarded a Band 1 individual ranking, and is singled out for the quality of her advice handling rural land and agricultural property transactions, and agricultural landlord and tenant matters.

Pam grew up and still lives in the Holsworthy area. A Fellow of the Agricultural Law Association, she advises farmers and landowners across the South West. With a legal career spanning 40 years, she qualified as a solicitor in 1994 and established the firm’s Holsworthy office in 1998, where she is now supported by a growing team.

Pam specialises in complex cases involving rural properties, including the sale and purchase of farms and farmland. She deals with farm business tenancies, refinancing and the splitting of agricultural land as part of matrimonial settlements or succession planning.

The directory also recommends the firm for its expertise in Clinical Negligence claims. Coodes Partner and Head of Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence Rachel Pearce has achieved an individual ranking.

One of the world’s most respected guides to lawyers and law firms, Chambers and Partners is based on rigorous independent research and feedback from clients and other professionals. Coodes was recently also recommended by the UK’s other leading legal directory, the Legal 500.

Coodes Chairman Peter Lamble said: “I am delighted that Coodes has once again been recognised by this prestigious legal directory.

“Generations of farmers and landowners have put their trust in Coodes, relying on us for excellent service and specialist legal knowledge. We are proud to continue to grow and develop our rural expertise and to be recognised at a national level.”