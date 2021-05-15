Holidaycottages.co.uk celebrates launch of new office in Braunton

Published: 1:00 PM May 15, 2021

Members of the holidaycottages.co.uk team outside the company's new office on Braunton's Caen Street - Credit: holidaycottages.co.uk

The holidaycottages.co.uk team are thrilled to announce the opening of their brand-new office in Braunton.

This latest office addition to the area aims to support and promote the ongoing growth of the North Devon tourism industry by offering dedicated support to local holiday cottage owners and holidaymakers alike.

Established in North Devon in 1989, holidaycottages.co.uk has grown to become one of the leading self-catering accommodation providers in the UK. Extending the brand offline will enable the company to showcase the breadth of its quality property portfolio in North Devon and across the UK.

As the popularity of UK cottage holidays continues to boom, this new venture will help to meet growing customer demand while also ensuring the longevity of self-catering holidays in Devon.

The new office presence hopes to boost the local economy by attracting both repeat and new holidaymakers to the region, but also by creating new jobs for local people in the area.

You may also want to watch:

As part of an ongoing commitment to making North Devon a green and sustainable tourist destination, the office will support valued partnerships with environmental charities and local initiatives, including on-going relationships with Nur`dle and Plastic Free North Devon.

Matthew Anderson-Retter, Director of Logistics and Sustainability at holidaycottages.co.uk, commented: “We are delighted to be opening a new office in our home of North Devon. Having been bringing together property owners and holidaymakers in this part of the world for over three decades, we are proud of our established roots here. Investing locally is crucial to our development, and this new venture will allow us to take a more hands-on approach with our valued owners and customers.”

“Crucially, we hope that the opening of this new office will help to ensure the long-term sustainability of quality, self-catering accommodation throughout North Devon and beyond.”

Come and visit the local holidaycottages.co.uk team in Braunton today at 9 Caen Street.