Does your business need a post Covid helping hand?

Published: 12:37 PM October 4, 2021

North Devon and Torridge District Councils have joined forces with their economic partners at North Devon+ to offer a brand-new comprehensive package of business support.

The initiative is aimed at all businesses in the area who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new programme will support the ‘Restart’ phase of the ‘Northern Devon Road to Recovery’ strategy by focusing on help and support designed to have an immediate impact in addressing the negative fallout caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

Riverbank House in Bideford, home of Torridge District Council - Credit: Archant

The premise is to support the northern Devon economy as it emerges from lockdown, whether this is around reopening and reorienting businesses; supporting displaced employees; or providing initial assistance for places to reopen.

The package will provide businesses with free one to one business support tailored to the needs of their business, to help them to recover and thrive, and will include:

You may also want to watch:

Support to new entrepreneurs - Assisting individuals to explore self-employment and business start-up as a positive choice.

Support business transformation and innovation - Supporting businesses to explore opportunities, innovate and transform themselves in line with changed markets and environment - for survival, safe operating, and growth.

Small grants for business support and development – As part of the support package businesses will be able to work alongside a business adviser to apply for a Small Business Support Grant.

Torridge District Councillor Bob Hicks – Lead Member for the Economy said: “The aim of the programme is to target the hardest hit sectors of our local economy and help small businesses not just to survive, but to take the next step to thrive within a changed operating environment.”

North Devon District Councillor Malcolm Prowse – Lead Member for Economic Development and Strategic Planning Policy added: “With our economic partners at North Devon+ the programme will be shaped to be inclusive and relevant to all businesses – a true ‘levelling up’ approach.

“It will help contribute directly to the recovery of the area across Northern Devon in helping to create new jobs, new businesses, and support existing businesses to develop new skills and ways of working and collaboration.”

The new waste transfer site would go next to Brynsworthy Environment Centre - Credit: Archant

For more information on the programme and how to book your appointment businesses should contact info@northdevonplus.co.uk quoting Business Boost, with their name and contact details.