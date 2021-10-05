Local ambassadors give warm reception to North Devon businesses

Published: 7:00 AM October 5, 2021

A South Molton adventure business and a Barnstaple property business have been selected to be part of a nationwide roll-out of events across the UK designed to give the UK economy a major boost as the pandemic ends.

Keith Crockford, managing director Rock and Rapid Adventures which is based at South Molton and Nigel Angrave, director of North Devon Property Holdings based in Barnstaple, are the local ambassadors of Entrepreneurs Circle, which has thousands of members across the UK.

Entrepreneurs Circle (EC) is led by Nigel Botterill, a Sunday Times best-selling author and entrepreneur. It exists to deliver support, advice and inspiration to business owners across the UK.

The events are held at Portmore Golf Park from 6pm until 8pm on the second Tuesday of every month - Credit: EC

Now, with Keith and Nigel’s help that message will be delivered on a local level through regular meetings, exploring the very best methods of modern marketing and how to run a profitable business, or as the EC simply calls it, `getting and keeping customers’.

Keith explained: “I am so excited to be a part of this roll-out because we (there are over 100 local ambassadors) are on a mission to make a difference and to share advice, ideas and the odd bit of inspiration. All of the local ambassadors are business owners and we will be discussing tried and trusted methods that we know work.

“I am proud to be part of this movement and am hugely looking forward to running our events and meeting business owners like me who want to make a difference and play their part in kick starting the economy on both the local and national level.”

Entrepreneurs Circle founder and CEO Nigel Botterill, who has created 9 different million-pound businesses commented: “The take-up of our local meeting scheme has been nothing short of sensational and just goes to show that there is an energy out there amongst the UK’s entrepreneurs to stand up and make a difference.

“This network will deliver support, advice and inspiration to local business owners from local business owners who are passionate about leading the UK out of the pandemic to bigger and brighter futures. There’s nothing else like it and we’re very proud of them all.

“We’ve been planning this for a long time but of course wider events had curtailed our launch. However, as lockdown lifts, now is the time to get out there, to shake things up a bit and get people excited about running a business again.

“We’ve all been through incredible challenges in the last 18 months but we’re nearing the end of the tunnel now. The energy and enthusiasm of the local ambassadors has been incredible and I am hugely excited to be working with Keith & Nigel as they roll out our events in North Devon.”

The events run by Keith and Nigel are held at Portmore Golf Park, Landkey Road, Barnstaple, EX32 9LB, from 6pm until 8pm on the second Tuesday of every month. The next event will be on October 12, 2021.