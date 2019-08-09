Bush dogs at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Steve Rawlins/Exmoor Zoo Bush dogs at Exmoor Zoo. Picture: Steve Rawlins/Exmoor Zoo

Visitors are being treated to views of the cute pups as they emerge from their den for the first time.

After their parents arrived at the Bratton Fleming attraction in February this year, the keepers noticed a little romance taking place.

The bush dog originates from the Amazon basin but as part of a breeding programme they were transferred to Exmoor to begin a journey to prevent the animals going extinct.

There are about 180 individuals in the breeding program across European zoos and Exmoor is just one in 10 in the UK looking after this species.

The bush dog is an accomplished swimmer, but the keepers are being better safe that sorry and have rushed and drained the habitats swimming pool as the babies take their first steps on a new adventure.

In another four weeks time, the pool will be restored and the new family can enjoy their pool again.