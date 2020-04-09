Buzzing Bideford College artwork on display as part of the Burton Schools Exhibition. Buzzing Bideford College artwork on display as part of the Burton Schools Exhibition.

The annual showcase of young local artistic talent is always a firm favourite with gallery visitors.

This year because of the coronavirus lockdown it will be displayed online for people to enjoy artwork by talented young artists from the safety of their homes.

The exhibition celebrates, nurtures and encourages the talents of young artists aged four to 18 who attend schools in the local area – and of course the work by their dedicated teachers.

Whilst the gallery is closed temporarily, the Burton wanted to celebrate all the hard work that had gone into this year’s exhibition.

Westcroft School artwork at The Burton at Bideford as part of its Schools Exhibition. Westcroft School artwork at The Burton at Bideford as part of its Schools Exhibition.

The artworks can be viewed in an online gallery at www.theburton.org and can also be seen in the coming weeks in pictures and videos on the Burton’s social media pages and YouTube account.

Ian Danby, director of the Burton at Bideford said: “It was important for us to hang the schools show (safely) in the gallery despite the current situation as all the children had put so much effort and creativity into the work.

“It is always a remarkable display of colour and talent and ideas. We are delighted that we will be able to profile some of the works on our website, a film made for YouTube and all our other social media.

“Please take a look it will lift the spirits in these difficult times.”