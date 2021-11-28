Burton Christmas cards made by Women First clients

A project to help local women at risk of homelessness has produced its own eye-catching starling-themed Christmas cards with help from The Burton at Bideford.

Clients from the Women First project has been attending monthly art groups at the Burton, hosted by embedded artist Liz Wilde.

Women First Christmas cards - Credit: The Burton

Bideford is well known for its flocks of starlings over the old bridge and each client created their own starling stamp, before it was all put together in a design showing a murmuration of starlings above the bridge.

The cards are now on sale at the Burton gift shop, at £1.50 each or five for £6, with all profits going to Women First.

Women First Christmas cards - Credit: The Burton

The project is a partnership between Encompass Southwest, North Devon Against Domestic Abuse (NDADA) and Mind Somerset, which supports women supporting females in the northern Devon area who might be facing homelessness or have other complex needs.

The art groups have been funded by Brunswick Wharf and developer Simon Friend, who visited a session in November to take part.

Women First Christmas cards - Credit: The Burton

Ian Danby, director at the Burton, said: “We firmly believe the arts have the ability to transform lives.

“This project has been developed to support the wellbeing of women who are experiencing housing problems, often alongside other traumas.

“The arts are used to help bring people together and develop a shared community in a safe space, free from anxiety. We are grateful to Brunswick Wharf which has generously funded this project and to Simon, who is keen to support local creative projects.”