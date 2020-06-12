People ate being invited to create 'flags of hope' and send the to The Burton in Bideford to go on display outside the gallery. Picture: The Burton People ate being invited to create 'flags of hope' and send the to The Burton in Bideford to go on display outside the gallery. Picture: The Burton

Launched on the gallery’s social media pages, it asked people to share paintings, drawings, photographs, films or words that inspired them with optimism.

Now as part two of the Seeds of Hope project, it is asking people to get creative and design their own flags.

They will be displayed outside the Burton building by Victoria Park as bunting and two designs will be chosen to be displayed on the flag poles for all to enjoy.

It all forms part of the upcoming Seeds of Hope exhibition which will feature work by artist Freya Gabie and pieces from the Burtons Permanent Collections.

Director Ian Danby said: “The response to our seeds of hope project was overwhelming showing just what a creative bunch the people of North Devon are even during difficult times.

“It is clear to me that over the last few months the arts and creativity have become a central part of people’s way of life and wellbeing.

“We are looking forward to seeing you when this is all over, so do be a part of our opening and send us in a flag design.”

To take part, please submit your flag designs to info@theburton.org by June 22.