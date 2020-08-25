The intruders entered a property in Blakes Hill Road between 3am and 4am on Sunday, August 23.

When they were disturbed they were seen fleeing on foot over garden fences.

They headed towards Manor Road and it is thought they could have been collected in a vehicle.

Nothing was stolen from the house.

The suspects were dressed in all-black clothing with balaclavas or masks and hooded tops.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or with CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured anything relevant to the investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference CR/070103/20.