The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in Madrid is the first all-English final since Manchester United beat Chelsea in 2008. To mark the occasion, the Bull and Bear's lifelong Arsenal fan Matt Spencer and Manchester United supporter Ben Corney will be putting two of English football's fiercest rivalries aside and donning the shirts of their arch rivals. The pair are putting their dignity to one side for charity though, and have already raised more than their £200 target for Prostate Cancer UK. Bull and Bear owner Matt, who watched his beloved Arsenal fall to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in Wednesday night's Europa League final, said putting on a Tottenham shirt was 'one of the worst things' he could think of.