The Bull and Bear's Ben Corney and Matt Spencer are lifelong Manchester United and Liverpool fans. Picture: Matt Smart The Bull and Bear's Ben Corney and Matt Spencer are lifelong Manchester United and Liverpool fans. Picture: Matt Smart

The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in Madrid is the first all-English final since Manchester United beat Chelsea in 2008.

To mark the occasion, the Bull and Bear's lifelong Arsenal fan Matt Spencer and Manchester United supporter Ben Corney will be putting two of English football's fiercest rivalries aside and donning the shirts of their arch rivals.

The pair are putting their dignity to one side for charity though, and have already raised more than their £200 target for Prostate Cancer UK.

Bull and Bear owner Matt, who watched his beloved Arsenal fall to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in Wednesday night's Europa League final, said putting on a Tottenham shirt was 'one of the worst things' he could think of.

"We thought of the idea when it looked like an all-English final was a real possibility," he explained.

"Being an Arsenal fan I detest Spurs, and Liverpool are a team that Ben detests, being a Manchester United supporter.

"We thought it might be an idea to put our differences aside and raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. Their campaign is called Men United and they're featured on the likes of Soccer AM, so it seemed like a fitting football-related charity.

"The Champions League final is a big game for us, it's an all-English final and the worst thing I can think of doing is wearing a Spurs shirt.

"There's probably a few people out there that don't like us and want to see us humiliated.

"It's a bit of fun to make a bit of money and hopefully everyone that comes in will have a laugh at us as well. We're trying to put some ticks in the Karma column"

Ben added: "When I was taking the Liverpool shirt out of its bag to see which one it was I got a shiver down my arms. I had to hold it at arms length."

Matt and Ben will be wearing the shirts for the duration of the football match, which is part of an action-packed day of sport that includes Exeter Chiefs' Premiership final against Saracens and Anthony Joshua's heavyweight clash with Andy Ruiz Jr.

As for the final score, Ben predicts a Spurs win or a penalty shoot-out.

"I think it will be 2-1 to Spurs, or 2-2 and it will go all the way," he said.

Matt said: "It will be 2-0 to Liverpool but I will take 5-1."