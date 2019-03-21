A crew from Combe Martin and the aerial ladder from Exeter were called out to the scene at Bittadon between Lynton Cross and Muddiford just after 9am.

The engineer had been working at height in a cherry picker cage when his machine became stuck, leaving him stranded up in the air.

He was uninjured and not in any immediate danger, so the Combe Martin crew made the area safe while they waited for the Exeter aerial platform to arrive.

When it arrived he was lowered back to earth, none the worse for his experience.