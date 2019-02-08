The new waste transfer station at Brynsworthy. Picture: Matt Smart The new waste transfer station at Brynsworthy. Picture: Matt Smart

The station at Brynsworthy becomes operational on Monday. It will enable Devon County Council to bulk up and transfer non-recyclable waste collected in North Devon and Torridge to facilities where it can be converted into electricity.

It means Devon is no longer sending any black bag waste to landfill, as elsewhere in Devon waste is already being sent to power facilities in Exeter and Devonport.

The Brynsworthy base was built and will be operated by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK for Devon County Council.

On Thursday, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, waste and recycling, Andrea Davis, and North Devon Council’s executive member for the environment, Rodney Cann, previewed the new facility with county council and SUEZ staff.

Councillors Andrea Davis and Rodney Cann at the new site. Picture: Matt Smart Councillors Andrea Davis and Rodney Cann at the new site. Picture: Matt Smart

Cllr Davis said: “This facility marks an historic milestone, the end to the landfilling of residual household ‘black bag’ waste in the county of Devon.

“Residents in Torridge and North Devon have already been doing a fantastic job separating their waste for recycling and I would urge them to keep recycling as much of their waste as possible, so we can continue to deal with waste in the most environmentally sound way.

“However, there is some waste that still cannot be recycled, and it is this that will be managed at the new waste transfer station.

“Reducing, re-using and recycling as much as possible and diverting what remains into energy recovery is better for the environment, and better for council tax payers.

“I want to thank SUEZ who have built this facility and will be operating it on behalf of the county council.”

James Pike, regional director for SUEZ, said: “We are pleased to be building on our long standing partnership with Devon County Council by constructing and operating this vital facility.

“Moving materials up the waste hierarchy is crucial to meeting our goal of living in a society with no more waste, and we look forward to helping the residents of Devon to divert their residual waste away from landfill.”