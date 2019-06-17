The council wants to modernise the processing equipment at its Environment Centre and implement an integrated traffic management plan to complement the new system.

Any contractors with an interest in tendering to improve the facilities are invited to and engagement day at the site on Wednesday, July 10 from 10am to 12pm

The council operates a kerbside collection service for dry recycling to approximately 45,000 households per week. All collected recycling is returned to the site for processing each day.

Leader of the council, Councillor David Worden said: "As a district we are now recycling more than ever before. This is fantastic, but it means that we need to look at modernising our machinery and processes to keep up with the increasing volume.

"This information day will give interested contractors the opportunity to visit our site, see how it works, and consider whether they may be the right business to help us meet our current and future requirements."

If you wish to attend the event, please confirm attendance by email to supplyingndc@northdevon.gov.uk.