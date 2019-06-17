The council wants to modernise the processing equipment at its Environment Centre and implement an integrated traffic management plan to complement the new system. Any contractors with an interest in tendering to improve the facilities are invited to and engagement day at the site on Wednesday, July 10 from 10am to 12pm The council operates a kerbside collection service for dry recycling to approximately 45,000 households per week. All collected recycling is returned to the site for processing each day. Leader of the council, Councillor David Worden said: