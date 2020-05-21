An artist's impression of how the regenerated Brunswick Wharf site on Bideford's East-the-Water Wharves could look. Picture: Red Earth An artist's impression of how the regenerated Brunswick Wharf site on Bideford's East-the-Water Wharves could look. Picture: Red Earth

The Brunswick Wharf project will see the dilapidated wharf and the adjacent car park redeveloped into 85 riverside apartments and retail and restaurant outlets.

There will also be a design studio, a public square and a new riverside walk.

Developer Red Earth Developments has released new images of how the project will look once complete.

Red Earth said the planned quayside walk and public square will give people the opportunity to enjoy new open spaces and enjoy picturesque views of Bideford that ‘have been ‘inaccessible for years’.

An artist's impression of how the regenerated Brunswick Wharf site on Bideford's East-the-Water Wharves could look. Picture: Red Earth An artist's impression of how the regenerated Brunswick Wharf site on Bideford's East-the-Water Wharves could look. Picture: Red Earth

The company said the current designs by architects Herber-Percy and Parker have been created to reflect the history of the wharves as well as to attract visitors to enjoy the other offerings.

It added: “The plans reflect a significant stride forward for Bideford’s future regeneration and Red Earth have worked closely with Torridge District Council to ensure a collaborative approach that will complement and enhance the existing town centre.”

A public consultation for the development is taking place before a full planning application is submitted to Torridge District Council.

It follows Red Earth presenting Torridge councillors with the proposals via video call on May 19.

An artist's impression of how the regenerated Brunswick Wharf site on Bideford's East-the-Water Wharves could look. Picture: Red Earth An artist's impression of how the regenerated Brunswick Wharf site on Bideford's East-the-Water Wharves could look. Picture: Red Earth

Red Earth’s Simon Friend said: “Ultimately, it’s a hugely significant project for the community and we’d like to have the full support of the public and stakeholders alike.

“Local people should have a say in aspects of places they are to live, work and relax. This is a substantial investment in Bideford, a vital part of the town’s future economic regeneration. We hope everyone will welcome it.”

The long-running saga of the derelict wharves site, owned by the council, goes back almost a decade - Torridge sold the site to Bideford Marina Ltd in 2013, but in 2016 it cut ties with the company, claiming the ‘terms were not met’.

Red Earth was chosen as the new developer in September 2017.

An artist's impression of how the regenerated Brunswick Wharf site on Bideford's East-the-Water Wharves could look. Picture: Red Earth An artist's impression of how the regenerated Brunswick Wharf site on Bideford's East-the-Water Wharves could look. Picture: Red Earth

To take part in the consultation, which is open until Friday, June 19, head to the Brunswick Wharf website.