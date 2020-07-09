An artist's impression of how the regenerated Brunswick Wharf site on Bideford's East-the-Water Wharves could look. Picture: Red Earth An artist's impression of how the regenerated Brunswick Wharf site on Bideford's East-the-Water Wharves could look. Picture: Red Earth

Red Earth Developments said 85 per cent of responders to an online survey believed the development would have a ‘positive’ or ‘very positive’ effect on the town and a little more stated they would spend time on the East-the-Water side of the river when the development is completed.

The Brunswick Wharf project will see the dilapidated wharf and the adjacent car park redeveloped into 85 riverside apartments and retail and restaurant outlets.

There will also be a design studio, a public square and a new riverside walk.

Red Earth said the public consultation, which was completed by 266 people, will now shape a planning application which is expected to be submitted by the end of the year.

Red Earth’s Simon Friend said: “Right from the start we wanted local people to have a say in this. We are pleased that so many people not only visited the website but actively participated in a fairly lengthy survey.

“It shows just how much the community cares. Every comment will be considered and we‘ll do all we can to reflect the consensus.”

The developer said many comments were received about the scheme, with the general consensus being that the overall look of the riverside would be greatly improved should the project go ahead.