Torridge District Council members asked for an update on the progress of the wharves’ redevelopment at a full council meeting on Monday (April 8).

Red Earth Developments Ltd was announced as the new developer for the prime waterside spot in September 2017, but there has been no movement since.

Steve Hearse, TDC’s strategic manager for resources, said he was unable to say at this stage when development might start, or even give a rough estimation.

“Until the legal matters are resolved we can’t put a date on it,” said Mr Hearse.

Council leader Jane Whittaker added: “Just in case you think it’s not going to happen, the developer has spent an enormous amount of money to date.

“There is only one thing holding it up and that has to be determined by the solicitors.”