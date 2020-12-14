An artist's impression of how the proposed Brunswick Wharf development would appear in the Bideford street scene. Picture: Red Earth An artist's impression of how the proposed Brunswick Wharf development would appear in the Bideford street scene. Picture: Red Earth

Developer Red Earth has submitted plans to Torridge District Council (TDC) for 85 new riverside apartments, retail and restaurant outlets, plus design studios for local artisans, a public square and riverside walk.

If it is approved then it is hoped to start work in 2022 with completion in 2025.

The dilapidated East-the-Water wharf site and adjacent car park owned by the council has been the focus of development plans for almost a decade, with Red Earth chosen as the new developer in 2017.

Due to Covid-19 the current plans were put out for public consultation online rather than via traditional face-to-face events.

The website specifically developed for public feedback was live for a month and a total of 2,822 website visits were made, with 266 people taking the full online survey.

Almost 88 per cent of those surveyed said they would be more likely to spend time at the Brunswick Wharf site once the development was completed, with 83 per cent saying it would help the economic regeneration of Bideford as a whole.

Red Earth says it has put sustainability and environmental issues at the heart of the proposals and reported the project’s ‘green’ credentials were well received during the consultation.

Simon Friend of Red Earth said: “Environmental issues have always been central to these plans with the site at the heart of the North Devon Biosphere.

“We are thrilled that back in June the public took to this project in such an enthusiastic way and that now, with further refinements, we have been able to submit full proposals for planning.”

Red Earth said it has worked closely with TDC and the development was the key to the future regeneration of Bideford.

Mr Friend added: “The Bideford Bridge and The Royal Hotel are steeped in history and deserve the improvement to their settings that this project will bring.

“There is a real sense of anticipation in the community, that this run-down area could be transformed into such a positive and creative space. Public support has been highly encouraging, with many commenting that they have waited years for something like this.

“It’s rewarding to be able to move on to the next phase of the planning application knowing that the project has local backing.”

The planning application will soon be live on the Torridge District Council website.